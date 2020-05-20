NEWBURYPORT — Emotional and educational challenges that the pandemic has posed for children and families will be explored Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview two experts on child and family mental health, licensed mental health counselor Kimberly Hutchins and psychologist Laura Goldberg.
Educational challenges faced by students, parents and teachers during the pandemic will be discussed by River Valley Charter School Director Jonnie Lyn Evans.
“The Morning Show” streams live on Port Media’s YouTube Channel (click on the icon at www.NCMHub.org) and is broadcast live on Channel 9.
The show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. as well as the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m.
To watch any episode after broadcast, visit www.NCMHub.org, click on the YouTube icon and then visit the playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Podcasts of each episode are also available after broadcast on the Sound Cloud by clicking on the Cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scrolling down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.