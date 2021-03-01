NEWBURYPORT — Brian Monteiro, Massachusetts campaign manager for Compassion & Choices, and Lee Marshall, a longtime advocate for Medical Aid in Dying, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the End of Life Options Act being considered by the Legislature.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Monteiro and Marshall about what options are covered in the bill, safeguards built into the legislation, and how they assess the bill’s prospects.
Women’s HerStory Month events coordinator Camille Garro will also appear on the radio show to discuss upcoming programs and explain the theme of the “Iron Butterfly.”
Garro will be accompanied by authors Adair Rowland, who wrote “Flo Asks After Ida B. Wells,” and Deb Severo, who wrote the monologue “Defying the Odds: Anne Lister, 19th Century Lesbian and Landowner,” and Deirdre Budzyna, who directed “Metamorphoses of Woman – Part Two.”
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show also airs on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m., Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
