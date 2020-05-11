NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Community Media has acquired Zoom technology, allowing for live programs on WJOP FM 96.3, NCMHub’s YouTube Channel and Channel 9.
“The Morning Show via Zoom” will launch on Thursday at 9 a.m. Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman and Director of Outpatient Services Christine Turner about mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Gastman and Turner will talk about coping strategies for dealing with emotional challenges such as isolation anxiety and depression.
They will also discuss how and where people can find resources locally, including individual and family counseling available through the Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Services in Amesbury as well as Link House’s five residential addiction treatment programs throughout Greater Newburyport.
The center remains open virtually to new patients for psychotherapy through the use of “telehealth” using phone or live video. For more information about Link House and CBHATS, call 978-834-6583 or e-mail CBHATS@linkhouse.org.
For the duration of the stay-at-home orders, “The Morning Show” will feature “information and stories to help people survive and thrive during these difficult and uncertain times,” Jacobsen said. To suggest topics or guests, send them to Maryhjacobsen@aol.com. Please put “Morning Show” in the subject line.
“The Morning Show via Zoom” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on YouTube (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org) and NCM’s Facebook page.
After broadcast, each show will air on WJOP on Friday at 9 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Each show will also be available after broadcast as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
