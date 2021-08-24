NEWBURYPORT — Edward Carson, independent historian, author and dean of multicultural education at The Governor's Academy will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Carson about plans for "Race Matters," his upcoming Newburyport Community Media show that will air on WJOP, Channel 9 and YouTube.
Carson will discuss his intention to "ask the important questions not being asked." He will also discuss his belief that "radical love" — as embodied and championed by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. — is the best and only hope for transforming ourselves and society.
Carson is the author of two books, one on the life and thoughts of W.E.B. DuBois and the other called "Historical Thinking Skills."
He will discuss his view that teaching history is a critical means for teachers and students to continually rebuild knowledge, thereby shaping and facilitating society’s constant and evolving need for reconstruction and social change.
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for "The Morning Show." Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
