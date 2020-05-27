NEWBURYPORT – Fostering the resilience and stamina needed to cope with pandemic weariness will be the focus of “The Morning Show” on Thursday, May 28.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview artist and psychologist Dr. Nancy Cahan about ways individuals can tap creativity, develop balance, and mine inner sources of strength to transform the current crisis into an opportunity for positive change.
Cahan will also discuss how people can reduce suffering by shifting focus from that which they can’t control – in this case, the coronavirus and changes they need to make for safety’s sake – to reflecting upon and making constructive changes in their responses to external events, which they can control.
Sharing their expertise on boosting morale and staying focused on the long game, Newburyport High School social studies teacher and football coach Ben Smolski and math teacher and volleyball coach Lori Solazzo will also visit the show.
Smolski and Solazzo will coach the Greater Newburyport community on summoning inspiration and bolstering persistence toward shared goals and values while everyone navigates through the pandemic.
The Morning Show will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
