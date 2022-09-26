NEWBURYPORT — In anticipation of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, Debbie Hart-Klein will visit “The Morning Show” on Sept. 29 to discuss the Karen Wellington Foundation (KWF), which provides “gifts of fun” to women with breast cancer and their loved ones, ranging from vacations to spa days or tickets to events.
Michelle Petryk of Anna Jaques Hospital (AJH) will also visit to discuss their work with breast cancer survivors and the many resources available to them, including KWF.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Hart-Klein, founder of KWF’s New England chapter, about their emphasis on celebrating and living life fully while coping with cancer.
Hart-Klein will also discuss KWF’s upcoming fundraiser on Oct. 15 on the Clipper City Rail Trail, “Paws for a Cause,” during which dogs and their walkers will have the opportunity for professionally taken photographs and raffle prizes.
For information visit https://secure.givelively.org/event/karen-wellington-memorial-foundation-for-living-with-breast/kwf-new-england/paws-for-a-cause. For more information in general about KWF, visit www.karenwellingtonfoundation.org.
Petryk will talk about AJH’s upcoming community forum on Cancer Survivorship to be held on Oct. 13 at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
For information visit www.AJH.ORG/PINKOCTOBER.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
