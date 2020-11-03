NEWBURYPORT — Mark Wilson, associate curator with The Trustees of Reservations in western Massachusetts, will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday, Nov. 5, to discuss the biography of Elizabeth “Mum Bett” Freeman.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Wilson about Freeman’s extraordinary life. Born a slave, she was initially called simply Bett.
As an adult, she sued for and won her emancipation in Massachusetts courts in 1781 on the grounds that slavery was incompatible with the Massachusetts Constitution. She chose thereafter to be known as Elizabeth Freeman.
Freeman’s case provided the scaffolding, says Wilson, “for later court cases that led to the abolition of slavery in Massachusetts.” Although not as well known elsewhere, Freeman is famous in Berkshire County, where Elizabeth Freeman Day is celebrated every August.
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and on WJOP (FM 96.3). It also streams live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for "The Morning Show."
Each show also airs on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
