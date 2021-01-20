NEWBURYPORT — In recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, “The Morning Show” welcomes Shoah Foundation Education Director Claudia Wiedeman on Thursday.
Wiedeman will describe the benefits of Holocaust education on young people’s attitudes, beliefs and behavior as they become adults.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Wiedeman about the foundation’s recent encouraging survey research of college students who received genocide education in middle or high school.
“Holocaust education not only reflects gains in historical knowledge,” Wiedeman has said, “but also manifests in cultivating more empathetic, tolerant and engaged students more generally,” including gains in “upstander” behavior, or the likelihood of challenging intolerant behavior by others.
Sen. Michael Rodrigues, who represents the 1st Bristol & Plymouth District in the state Senate, will visit the show to discuss An Act Concerning Genocide Education, a bill under committee review after passing unanimously in the Senate in July.
Rodrigues will talk about deciding to sponsor the bill after learning of research showing a decrease in Americans’ knowledge of the scope and causes of the Holocaust. He will offer details of the bill’s creation of a genocide education trust fund and outline reasons why he considers Holocaust education to be a priority for students in Massachusetts.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and will also be available on YouTube (click on the YouTube icon at NCMHub.org, then on the playlist for “The Morning Show”).
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at NCMHub.org).
