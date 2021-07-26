NEWBURYPORT — Retiring Museum of Old Newbury Executive Director Susan C.S. Edwards and new Executive Director Bethany Groff Dorau will appear Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Edwards, who has spent close to 50 years in the museum profession — including seven as executive director — about the highlights of her tenure at the Museum of Old Newbury, and how she worked to bring the collections to life.
Dorau, an author and historian who spent 21 years as a regional administrator for Historic New England, will talk about her vision for the museum’s future.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
