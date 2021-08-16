NEWBURYPORT — Dr. Karen Postal, a clinical neuropsychologist and past president of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology, appears on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss cognitive aging.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Postal about normal and expected cognitive changes in brain function that occur as people age — including memory and concentration — and how these can be distinguished from neurological symptoms that signal the wisdom of a neuropsychological evaluation.
Postal will also talk about encouraging research on the benefits of aerobic exercise, which can diminish the odds of developing dementia by 50 percent.
She will also speak about the brain’s need for a healthy supply of oxygen, especially consistently through a good night’s sleep.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This previously recorded show will also be available Thursday at 9 a.m. on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.