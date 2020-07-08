NEWBURYPORT – Certified grief specialist Barbara Hopkinson will be a guest on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss coping with the many cumulative sources of loss and grief encountered during the pandemic, ranging from missed graduations, vacations, and social or cultural events to lost jobs or the death or illness of loved ones.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Hopkinson about the ways her own encounters with multiple major losses led her to found the organization A Butterfly’s Journey.
The nonprofit has three key components: Hopkinson’s work as a grief recovery method specialist; an online resource center; and the photography-based project “Faces of Resilience,” according to a press release.
Historian and baseball superfan Anthony Guerriero will also visit the show to talk about the life and legacy of legendary Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show can be seen on the YouTube Channel Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
