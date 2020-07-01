NEWBURYPORT – Kabria Baumgartner, an assistant professor at the University of New Hampshire, and Erin Seaton, senior lecturer at Tufts University, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to advise parents on how to talk about racism with children.
Baumgartner teaches African-American history, literature and culture at UNH, and Seaton is co-director of educational studies at Tufts.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Baumgartner and Seaton about why it’s important to discuss racism with children, and the messages that silence on the subject may communicate.
Baumgartner and Seaton will offer suggestions on how to explain what it means to be racist and anti-racist; what Black Lives Matter means and what protesters are seeking; and what resources are available to parents to educate themselves and their children about racial history in America.
Vicki Hendrickson will also visit the show to discuss the diverse online courses available this summer through Newburyport Adult and Community Education.
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org and scroll down).
