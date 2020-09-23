NEWBURYPORT – A panel of spiritual leaders will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss “Faith, Hope & Activism.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport, Congregational Leader Alex Matthews of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport and the Rev. Ogun Holder of Unity on the River in Amesbury.
Inspired by watching the late Congressman John Lewis’s funeral service on TV this summer, Jacobsen says she was impressed by the role that faith played in the Civil Rights legend’s courageous activism.
“These are turbulent and sometimes dispiriting days,” said Jacobsen, “when it can feel as though aspects of our government, our justice system, our shared commitment to racial justice — are turned upside down and inside out. How can we return to working together as fellow Americans to build the ‘Beloved Community,’ as Lewis called it, ‘of a nation and world society at peace with itself’?
“I thought it would be helpful to talk with spiritual leaders who — in the tradition of John Lewis — can articulate what they have faith in; can speak to how it motivates them to activism and in what forms; and how their faith helps them to retain focus and remain hopeful.”
“The Morning Show” will broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
