NEWBURYPORT — The Rev. Rebecca Bryan of First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, the Rev. Jarred Mercer of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Rev. Christopher Ney of Central Congregational Church will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to offer an update on the Afghan families that resettled in the city last year.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Bryan, Mercer and Ney about what has gone well for the families, what’s been challenging, how the families are coping with their many transitions, how the community has engaged in providing support, and what kind of current support would be helpful to receive from the community.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
