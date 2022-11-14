NEWBURYPORT — A trustee of the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation said he would like to give total control of the Newburyport Parks Conservancy back to the city.
The Parks Conservancy was formed in 2012 to raise money for park maintenance and improvements.
The foundation serves as the fiscal agent for the Parks Conservancy, which gives donors the option of directing where their money should go.
But a recent deal gone wrong that a woman made with the conservancy to purchase a park bench memorial for $3,000 has led the City Council to look further into the organization and how its manages its money.
Although the woman was refunded the $3,000 she paid, a city Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Nov. 3 brought forth a number of questions about accountability, with at-large City Councilor Mark Wright even going as far as to say that any check made out to the Parks Conservancy that was deposited in a Morrill Foundation account could be seen as fraudulent.
The council is expected to take up the matter again at its meeting Monday at 7 p.m.
Jim Morrill, trustee and treasurer of the foundation, said the nonprofit organization has been used as umbrella to allow people who want to make a tax-deductible donation to the Parks Conservancy to do so.
“We want to beautify Newburyport in memory of (former Mayor) Gayden Wells Morrill and there is a lot of misinformation out there that is not helping the city,” he said. “The foundation has nothing to do with the checks coming in, we don’t even see them. It was all set up by the city and accountable to the city to manage and make sure people who want to make a contribution can get a tax deduction for their payment.”
Morrill added that former Parks Director Lise Reid administered the Parks Conservancy until she was let go by the city during the summer.
Without Reid’s help, Morrill said “things have gone berserk” at the Parks Conservancy.
“That was where everything was done with the conservancy until Lise Reid was let go and the work hasn’t been picked up since,” he said. “So, with no one to manage it, we need to find someone to take accountability for the conservancy. If the city doesn’t want to pick up this responsibility, then the conservancy should end.”
Morrill also maintained that the city has “full accountability” for the Parks Conservancy.
“The foundation writes one check a year to the city, after everything is approved. The foundation has never written a check for the conservancy and never had anything to do with the conservancy or how it functions,” he said.
Wright said he has seen tax returns from the foundation that have indicated revenue coming in from the Parks Conservancy.
“If you are setting up the conservancy within the Morrill Foundation’s tax ID number and then washing your hands of the whole situation, that’s irresponsible,” he said. “I also believe this whole thing has been blurred by Lisa Reid, who was operating in both capacities (as parks director and conservancy administrator). That is not good governance,” he said.
Wright added that he would be happy to look at any paperwork that proves the city is responsible for the Parks Conservancy.
“I would love to see that and have asked for it on a number of occasions. At that point, the allegations of fraudulence go away,” he said.
