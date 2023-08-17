NEWBURYPORT — Months after an integral member of the Mayor Gayden Morrill Charitable Foundation passed away, his brother, a fellow foundation member, fondly recalled his life and legacy.
Jim Morrill, 76, died April 22 at his home in McLean, Virginia. He was the youngest grandson of former Newburyport Mayor Gayden Morrill, and served as the treasurer of the Mayor Gayden Morrill Charitable Foundation.
Bob Morrill shared a story from when his brother was just 10 years old that he said shows the kind of person Jim Morrill was.
“My dad took us on a cruise to the Bermuda and one night they had an elimination dance,” Bob Morrill said.
He encouraged his brother to ask a young lady to dance with him so he could participate.
“We went on over there. He kind of bowed to the parents and asked the girl and they said, ‘Fine.’ Guess who won the dance?” Bob Morrill said.
He said the grand prize was a massive bottle of champagne.
“When he got that bottle of champagne, there was a crowd on one side that was screaming, ‘Get it over here, get it over here, bring it over here!’ Jim walked to the girl’s table and gave the bottle to the parents,” Bob Morrill said.
He said the parents politely declined the gesture and had him bring the bottle to his own family.
“Two little hands reached in for the first two glasses, took them out and took them over and gave them to the girl’s parents, 10 years old. This guy was a class act all the way through. Everybody loved him,” Bob Morrill said.
Jim Morrill was born in Newburyport on Dec. 7, 1946, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Tulane University and a master’s of science in administration from George Washington University.
His career spanned four decades in government relations, working for Scott Paper Company and then Lincoln Financial Corp. He served as president of Carlton Club of the District of Columbia; chair of the Bryce Harlow Foundation; and a board member of the Business Government Relations Council. After retiring, he volunteered to give tours of the U.S. Capitol.
In addition to Bob Morrill, Jim Morrill is survived by Penny, his wife of 53 years; their children, Jackson of McLean and Julia and her husband, Jesse, of Brooklyn, New York; and six grandchildren.
Speaking about the Morrill Foundation’s status, Bob Morrill said it would be an “interesting year” as officials decide how to proceed.
For years, the Morrill Foundation collaborated with former Newburyport Parks Director Lise’ Reid until she was let go last summer as a prelude to folding the department into the Department of Public Services.
“This year’s the first time we haven’t had a parks director, so I’m trying to figure out where to allocate the money this year,” Bob Morrill said.
He gave an outline of the organization’s mindset.
“In the past when we’ve had oversight and various meetings with the parks director, we’ve been able to allocate money to several projects. Without a parks director this year, we’re going to allocate it probably to one function, which has not been publicized yet, but I’m trying to figure out to make it simple for the administration,” Bob Morrill said.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine explained how the city plans to connect with the group without a parks director.
“The reorganization plan for the Parks Department showed that we would have the commission, the mayor, and parks manager helping in that role that was formerly filled by the parks director,” Levine said.
He spoke about the foundation’s impact on the city.
“They typically give around $110,000 to the city for different projects. We’ve had some good work happen in the last year to execute on those projects that they’ve supported,” Levine said.
He said the city has a great relationship with the foundation.
“What’s going to be the toughest this year is doing it without Jim,” Levine said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
