NEWBURYPORT — The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation intends to give the city a $179,050 boost to its upcoming Bartlet Mall revitalization project.
The city is planning to begin work on a $2.79 million revitalization project at the Bartlet Mall in the spring, which will include the installation of a specialized liner in the Frog Pond to prevent phosphorus and muck from circulating as well as the construction of an inclusive playground that would replace the current play area.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation is dedicated to beautifying Newburyport in memory of the late mayor and announced its intention to donate $110,000 to the city last month.
The City Council was asked to formally accept the funds at its meeting Monday night and Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said in a text message that the council was expected to refer the matter to the Committee on Budget and Finance.
In a letter to Mayor Sean Reardon dated Nov. 15, Morrill Foundation trustee Robert D. Morrill stated his nonprofit organization is asking that $179,050 be dedicated to granite seating at the revitalized Bartlet Mall.
Morrill also stated he and his fellow trustees supported Special Projects Manager for the Mayor’s Office Kim Turner’s recommendation that funds allocated to projects that have yet to be completed, such as; $1,050 for Garrison Garden signage; $53,000 for irrigation wells and; $15,000 for improvements at Cushing Park be added to the $110,000 that will be made available next year for the inclusion of granite seating at the Bartlet Mall.
“The trustees are all encouraged by the funding that has been made available for the Mall and have decided to allocate all the reallocated funds and the funds available for next year to the granite seating proposed for around the water’s edge, once the water quality has been restored in Frog Pond,” Morrill wrote
Turner said in a text message that she and Reardon had a productive meeting with the Morrill Foundation to review the status of old projects as well as talk about this year’s requests in September.
“We are appreciative of the Morrill’s continued support of our city’s parks and open spaces and their dedication to the beautification of our wonderful city,” she said.
The gift comes at the end of a year that has featured plenty of contention between the city and the Morrill Foundation, which had also been acting as the fiscal agent for the Newburyport Parks Conservancy since 2012.
But the mayor’s termination of former Parks Director Lise Reid and an incident that involved a woman’s failed attempt to create a park bench memorial for her sister over the summer has prompted the Morrill Foundation to shut down the Parks Conservancy.
The Parks Conservancy raised money for park maintenance and improvements but it will no longer be taking any donations and the Morrill Foundation has also demanded a forensic audit of its books.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
