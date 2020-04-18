AMESBURY — Residents in Amesbury and Salisbury should prepare for a surge of COVID-19 cases next week, according to the health director.
Jack Morris, the health director for both communities, said Friday that Salisbury picked up three positive novel coronavirus cases since Thursday for a total of 18.
“We are starting to have our surge,” Morris said. “According to the governor, he expects this to continue for the next week or so.”
Morris added that he believes Massachusetts will hit its peak infection numbers on Monday, April 27.
“I expect to see more over the weekend and next week,” Morris said. “So we will keep moving along, doing our thing.”
Morris also said that Amesbury was down one positive coronavirus case on Friday to stand at 29 individuals.
“A case dropped off in Amesbury because they had to change the address,” Morris said. “The state had the wrong address so it had to go to the right town.”
In Newburyport, the city website reported 33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. All thirty-three individuals who have tested positive, as well as their families, are currently in quarantine.
The Health Department is following DPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period.
Following the guidance of state and federal officials, the city of Newburyport has undertaken the following measures:
All public gatherings are banned; individuals must maintain six feet of distance in public; public playgrounds are closed; athletic fields and courts and fields are closed except for passive recreation.
Masks are required to be warn by the general public and employees within essential business that are open to the public; evictions for residential and commercial tenants are banned during this emergency; City Hall, the Public Library and Youth Services are closed. To conduct business with the city call 978-465-4413 or visit the city’s website, www.cityofnewburyport.com.
All Police and Fire Department lobbies and stations are closed to the public, with the exception of the vestibule at the front entrance of the police station, for emergencies only. Residents are encouraged to call the departments’ business lines for all non-emergency matters. The Police Department’s business line is 978-462-4411 and the Fire Department’s business line is 978-465-4427. Call 911 for any emergency.
