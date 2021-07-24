Mosaics displayed at Rowley library   

ROWLEY – The work of mosaicist, jewelry maker and stained glass artist Su Bailey will be on display through Aug. 14 at Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St.
Bailey is also offering a mosaic workshop that day. Anyone interested can go to www.rowleylibrary.org or call 978-948-2850 for more information and to register.
Taking inspiration from her travels around the world, and having lived in both the Northeast and Southwest, Bailey said her mosaics are inspired by the beauty she has seen.
“Mosaics relax me, taking me away from the stresses of the world. I have found a community with other mosaicists and couldn’t be happier with the connections that I have made,” Bailey said in her artist statement.
Pamela Jacobson, the library's director, added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be welcoming back in-person workshops and art exhibits. It has been a long, lonely year without many of our core library services and this is wonderful to be offering programs for adults and teens once again.”
