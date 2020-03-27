WEST NEWBURY — Health Agent Paul Sevigny said the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District will continue to conduct surveillance, mapping and treatment of mosquito breeding sites in town.
These sites are often in wooded areas and often accessed through residential properties. This is a standard procedure conducted in communities by district personnel each spring and summer.
District personnel can be identified by their logo patch on their clothing, white state vehicle, and business card or employee identification card.
To learn more about the district and mosquito control measures, visit https://www.nemassmosquito.org or call the office at 978-352-2800.
