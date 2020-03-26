Most of refuge beach to close April 1

NEWBURYPORT – Starting Wednesday, April 1, most of the federal wildlife refuge beach on Plum Island will be closed to people to protect nesting piping plovers, a protected species.
In a notice posted online by the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge headquarters, officials said beach access will still be available at parking lot 1 but other access points will be closed.
According to information at www.fws.gov, "piping plovers were common along the Atlantic coast during much of the 19th century, but commercial hunting for feathers to decorate hats nearly wiped them out. Following passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918, plovers recovered to a 20th century peak in the 1940s. Increased development and beach recreation after World War II caused the population decline that led to Endangered Species Act protection in 1986."
The year the act passed, officials counted just 790 breeding pairs along the Atlantic Coast.
"Intensive protection has helped the population more than double in the last 20 years. The work is not yet done, with the most recent surveys still placing the Atlantic population at fewer than 2,000 pairs. Barriers to plover recovery include habitat loss, predation and disturbance. Continued partnerships and long term planning among state and federal agencies, landowners, towns and beachgoers are vital to the plover's future," according to the website.
The April 1 closure extends through the summer until biologists determine the ploving chicks have fledged and are on their own.
