NEWBURYPORT — When it comes to the first phase of the city’s $6 million Market Landing Park expansion project, three of four candidates running for the Ward 4 City Council seat support the plan.
The city closed off large portions of the Waterfront West municipal parking lot behind the Black Cow restaurant and the Waterfront East lot near the harbormaster’s headquarters to make way for the project, which will convert a number of parking lots to green space.
The move, however, has not been popular with many downtown business owners and employees, as well as residents, who have bemoaned the loss of more than 250 parking spots in the area. Additional employee parking is being offered on nearby residential streets through mid-September and in the Titcomb Street municipal parking garage.
Ward 4 candidate and Brine restaurant owner Nancy Caswell is the lone candidate opposed to the project.
Her response came after The Daily News sent an email to the four candidates, asking them for a yes or no answer on whether they supported the addition of green space along the waterfront at the expense of parking spaces. The three other candidates – Ben Harmon, David Lanphear and Sean McDonald – answered yes.
One of the four candidates will succeed Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace, who announced this summer she will not be running for another two-year term. A preliminary election is being held Sept. 19, which will whittle the number of candidates in half before the Nov. 7 municipal election.
Caswell said the city’s concept would not turn out well based on current waterfront parking plans.
“As the drawings sit, I’m a no,” she said. “If going back to the landscape contractors/architects and asking them to review our current needs as feasible, then I could be swayed.”
Caswell said she could not see a reason why the city can’t draw up a plan that offers parking for local employees and visitors as well.
“I have also asked many downtown residents and abutting businesses how often they see the current green space full or at any kind of capacity, as I do not see it being fully utilized when walking the dog,” she said. “It’s a major investment that needs to be reimagined, even with the new parking garage in the mix.”
Harman said he supports the current Market Landing Park plan because it includes more climate resiliency and mitigation efforts, added parking for bikes and electric vehicles, dedicated parking for seniors, and enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities.
Harman acknowledged that change can be hard and understood the construction negatively affects downtown businesses and residents. But he said parking in Newburyport has been a problem for many years.
“I think we need to see this project through and reevaluate once Phase 1 is complete. I look forward to engaging with residents of Ward 4 on their concerns and needs when we have an opportunity to implement future phases,” he said. “I am glad the mayor and Parking Advisory Committee have been responsive in making temporary parking spots available and redirecting city employee parking to alleviate the shortage, where possible, during construction.”
Lanphear also said he supports the first phase of the project but doesn’t want to see Phase 2 move forward until the issue of additional parking is addressed.
“This is something that has been planned for at length with the development of the (albeit imperfect) garage, among other items,” he said. “Green space is always welcomed, especially when it creates safe parks and recreational areas. But the green space is meant to be filled with people and activities.
“A balance must be struck and it’s a similar balance that is needed in the (Atkinson Common) project, where we already have a beautiful field but no safe parking,” Lanphear added. “I support Phase 1 of the waterfront, as well as moving forward with plans for 83 safe parking spots at Atkinson.”
While McDonald said he was a “yes” on the project, he echoed comments made by Caswell, saying he opposed removing 207 parking spots from the waterfront when the city was adding restaurants and businesses.
“Our waterfront is so important to our city, we need to find the right balance between parking and the park,” he said. “This was supposed to be a well-planned and thought-out exchange of relocating some of our existing parking to accommodate a larger park for generations of Newburyporters to enjoy, with taking into consideration the balance of both business and community.”
McDonald added that the Market Landing Park project is also designed to further connect the Clipper City Rail Trail and said he supports continuing the progress on the section near the river’s edge, while revisiting the rest of the space to see how things can be balanced out.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
