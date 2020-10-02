AMESBURY — A former Orchard Street resident was ordered committed to a drug treatment hospital Wednesday, roughly 15 months after local police say he tried to break into his brother's car.
John C. Burns, 32, was charged in May 2019, with possessing a burglarious instrument, attempting to commit a crime and resisting arrest. Almost a year earlier, Burns was charged with heroin possession while a patient at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
Fighting back tears, Burns' mother told Judge Peter Doyle that instead of being sent to jail while awaiting trial, she hoped the judge would confine him to a hospital to treat his drug addiction.
"I want to have my son sanctioned to save his life," she told Doyle via telephone.
Minutes earlier, a court clinician recommended the same course of action, telling Doyle that Burns has been "in and out" of treatment facilities and would likely relapse if not committed.
Doyle agreed to the commitment, ordering him held there for 90 days. He also ordered Burns held on $500 cash bail.
Burns had been on the run since the charges were filed and until his recent arrest. He is due back in court in three months.
Burns was spotted on May 24, 2019, while trying to "jimmy" open the door of a car parked on Orchard Street, according to a police report.
When Amesbury police Officer Kevin Mulrenin arrived, he spotted Burns still trying to get into the car using a screwdriver.
Mulrenin ordered him to the ground but Burns instead shoved his hands into his front pockets. Concerned Burns might pull out a weapon, Mulrenin drew his Taser and stunned him. Once on the ground, it took three officers to subdue and handcuff Burns.
"After lifting John up, a screwdriver was discovered under him," Mulrenin wrote in his report.
Burns told officers the car belonged to his brother and that he had permission to enter. A few moments later, Burns' brother denied giving him permission to enter the car.
"He stated that John was an opioid addict that was staying at the house recently and they were trying to help him get on his feet and off drugs," Mulrenin wrote in his report.
While booking Burns at the police station, officers found two stolen blank checks on him that belonged to his parents, according to Mulrenin.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
