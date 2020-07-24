WEST NEWBURY – A Stoneham man’s attempt to have a disorderly charge against him dropped failed Thursday in Newburyport District Court, setting the stage for a bench trial in September.
The charge stems from a May 2019 incident that forced West Newbury police to draw their weapons. Although Brian Boike, 39, of Fallon Road was offered the lowest form of probation for the charge in February, he turned it down.
In court Thursday via videoconference, Boike’s attorney argued his motion to dismiss the charge, saying any kind of criminal record would make it harder for Boike to get a job as a mental health professional.
But after reviewing the West Newbury police report on the incident, which involved Boike taking off his clothes outside a Church Street home and making suicidal statements, Judge Peter Doyle denied the request, saying there was enough in the report to proceed.
By the time police arrived, Boike was wearing only pants.
“While walking toward (an officer), he yelled ‘shoot me’ numerous times and made several suicidal statements begging and pleading with us to shoot him,” Officer Danielle Burrill wrote in her report, adding that officers drew their guns.
Burrill said Boike, who was unarmed, then removed his pants and made several more “explicit statements.”
Boike surrendered peacefully after officers ordered him to the ground. He was then taken to Anna Jaques Hospital and committed for a period before his release.
Officers spoke to the homeowner, who told them Boike was a former state trooper who had been fired after only a day on the job. She also said Boike knew her family through his father, and that a recent death in her family likely triggered Boike’s actions.
In February, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Doyle she would be willing to settle the case if Boike agreed to have the charge generally continued for three months.
A general continuance is considered the lowest form of probation and means that if Boike remained out of trouble with the law for three months, the charge would be dropped.
For a moment, it appeared Boike would accept the deal, but he changed his mind at the last minute.
During a motion to dismiss hearing Thursday, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte told Doyle that the previous offer of a general continuance was off the table and instead offered to continue the charge for three months without a finding, a slightly higher form of probation.
“My client is adamant he will not accept a continued without a finding,” his attorney said.
Belmonte called Burrill’s narrative of the incident “one of the most disturbing police reports I’ve ever read.”
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.