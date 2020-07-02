AMESBURY — The local leader of pro-motorcycle rights group Bikers of Lesser Tolerance is claiming victory after his group successfully sued the state to extend the waiver period for motorcycle inspections until the end of July.
In his lawsuit against the state, Paul Cote and two other plaintiffs argued that Gov. Charlie Baker's decision to waive motor vehicle inspections until the end of July but not extend the same deadline to motorcycles would adversely affect tens of thousands of motorcycle owners, dealers and repair shops.
In addition to being a member of the group, Cote is the American Motorcyclists Association's Massachusetts director. Others listed as plaintiffs are Betsy Lister and Michael O'Handley.
As part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Baker announced that inspection stickers due to expire in March and April were good until May 30. In May, the state extended the deadline even further. Inspection stickers that expired in March, April and May were extended until July 31.
The governor only extended the deadline for motorcycles until June 30, a month earlier than for motor vehicles, Cote said.
Cote and others were expected to argue the lawsuit Monday in Lawrence Superior Court. But days earlier, Eileen Fenton of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation emailed group leaders that an agreement had been reached.
"We respectfully request that the matter be removed from Monday’s schedule. The parties will be filing a notice of dismissal with the court," Fenton wrote in an email Cote provided to The Daily News.
"The agreement rectified that inequity for bikers, and harm faced after June 30 of being stopped, cited, towed and over five years of insurance surcharges for expired stickers," Cote said in the email
