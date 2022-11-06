SEABROOK — New Hampshire State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash Saturday that killed a motorcyclist after the bike collided with a Toyota Corolla on Route 107 about 2:15 p.m. Police did not release the victim’s name.
Local police responded near 319 Route 107 upon hearing that the southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by the Toyota as its driver took a left turn into The Brook casino.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital after suffering “serious injuries,” according to state police.
Due to the severity of the crash, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the lead of the investigation.
The Seabrook Police Department and state police were assisted at the scene by the Kensington Police Department, Hampton Falls Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Seabrook Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Deputy Medical Examiner’s Office. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to state police.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the events leading up to the crash are asked to contact Trooper 1st Class Nathaniel Goodwin at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at 603-223-8854.
