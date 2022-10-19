NEWBURYPORT — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, visited the city Monday evening and received an earful from constituents during a somewhat contentious public forum at City Hall.
The forum marked the first time the Salem Democrat has held such an event in person since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020. Moulton took questions from the crowd of roughly 100 area residents, including students.
Many of them were not throwing softballs.
Moulton first addressed the issue of a letter written in September to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona by House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking member James Comer, R-K.Y., and House Committee on Education and Labor ranking member Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., that alleges Newburyport Public Schools spent roughly $56,800 in COVID relief ESSER funding to hire a consultant who advised a high school principal to use a racial slur in front of other faculty members.
Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said in an earlier statement that Republicans inaccurately described the cost of professional development and incorrectly implied the misuse of ESSER funding in Newburyport Public Schools. In addition, the letter misrepresents a faculty meeting dialogue.
Moulton said his office will continue to look into the issue and added that any misuse of government funding should be addressed.
But he also said the issue of education has become a political football in a highly polarized political environment and educators should give a full accounting of the country’s history, including “some of our racist past.”
“That should be part of the discussion. We shouldn’t be afraid of that,” he said.
Moulton told the crowd Monday night that he first ran for election in 2014 because he believes the country has become too polarized and added that he is one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.
But a Peabody resident said he begged to differ with the congressman, telling him that he has voted with Democrats and President Joe Biden roughly 90% of the time.
“I have not seen you, at one point, criticize this president and what he has done to the country. You have voted consistently with him and there are a lot of people that are very unhappy,” the man said.
Moulton told the man he was criticizing Biden on “Fox News” earlier in the day because he did not believe the country is moving fast enough to address the threat of China in the Pacific.
“To be clear, I don’t think (former President Donald) Trump moved fast enough either. It was (former President Barack) Obama who pivoted to the Pacific. If we don’t meet this threat, Americans are going to die and that is why I take this issue seriously and that is why I am willing to criticize the president on this issue,” he said. “If you don’t think I have ever criticized the president, you certainly didn’t see everything I spoke out about last year with regards to Afghanistan.”
Moulton received plenty of upset responses from the audience Monday night when he said the U.S. does not have an open border policy.
“I listened to a whole discussion on ‘Fox News’ about immigration right before my segment. All they did is say that Biden has open borders. They kind of left out the fact that almost all the same policies are being continued from the previous administration, with the exception, by the way, of splitting families. That is not being continued,” he said.
Another audience member advocated for building a wall or a fence at the borders to keep the deadly drug fentanyl from coming into the country.
Moulton said he has spent a good deal of time at the U.S./Mexico border and advocated for better security at border checkpoints.
“There is this myth that there are these caravans through the desert when it is actually just coming through our legitimate border crossings. Because we don’t have adequate scanning facilities. Those are the kinds of investments that we haven’t been able to make because we spent so much on a border wall in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
But an unidentified woman was unhappy with Moulton’s response and shot back that Biden has been inviting “the whole world” to come to the U.S.
“He never said that,” Moulton responded before, once again, advocating for more sophisticated control of border crossings.
Robert May Jr., a Republican congressional candidate for the 6th Massachusetts District, was also in the crowd and asked Moulton why he had not debated him.
“What are you afraid of?” he asked.
Moulton answered that he wants to have a healthy debate but added he was “not going to give air time to election deniers.”
“I’m just not going to do it,” he said.
Moulton also addressed inflation and said that the Democratic Party has a plan to deal with it by investing in transportation and housing.
“You may not agree with the plan but at least we have a plan and we’re doing something about it. We are investing in infrastructure, we are working to get our country independent from the worldwide price of oil, which is set by autocrats, not by the president of the United States and not by the United States Congress,” he said.
An unidentified man told Moulton that he is stoking the fires of World War III in Ukraine by voting for billions of dollars in aid for what he called “a dictatorship in Kiev that has no chance of winning this war” with Russia.
A Byfield resident closed the event by asking Moulton if he believed the U.S. will continue to provide the same level of financial support for Ukraine if Republicans take back the House or the Senate in November.
“There is a growing isolationist and apologist wing of the Republican Party that looks like it is going to be against it,” Moulton said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
