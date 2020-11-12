U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, honored the nation’s veterans Wednesday evening with a virtual town hall featuring 10 men and women from all branches of the military.
Each spoke of how they found their way into the military and of some of the experiences that shaped them and helped them become the people they are today.
Most importantly, Moulton said, is that they allowed those fortunate enough to remain at home during war to get a glimpse of their lives — from the very worst to the very best.
One, now a lawyer in civilian life and a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, was able to help a group of Afghani women, who previously had no way of earning money, to organize and run a cooperative that marketed unique handmade craft designs and brought significant income to those who participated.
Another, who joined the Army in 1980 and retired in 2005, now works for the Veterans Administration, where she said she believes she can best serve military men and women, past, present and future, in the best way she knows.
Others said civilians should be able to experience something of what the Army “grunt” faces when the job is fighting off Taliban attackers.
Yet another told how the constant pain from severe injuries from war led him to endure 10 years of numbing pain medications, a suicide attempt and an ultimatum from his wife before he got relief.
Laura Lyman, a West Point graduate, talked about how her years in the military shaped her identity and gave her a sense of focus. It made her a workaholic, she said, but in a good way, and it gave her the ability to look at things from an analytical perspective.
Toward the end, Rep. John Velis, a state representative from Westfield, recalled a plaque on the corridor that American military personnel passed on their way to the airport tarmac and the planes taking them home to the U.S. It reminded them simply, he said, to “live a life worthy” of those who gave theirs.
At the end of the presentations, Moulton — who served four tours of duty in Iraq as a U.S. Marine infantry officer — said he believes the speakers accomplished what they set out to do.
“As veterans of different wars in different eras, you spoke to the people you risked your life for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.