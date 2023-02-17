HAVERHILL — Federal, state, and local officials toured Whittier Tech recently to learn more about the school's career technical education programming being offered, and about proposals for the building’s future.
During the tour on Monday, Feb. 13, Vocational/Technical Coordinator Paul Moskevitz highlighted programs that prepare graduates to enter high-demand fields such as advanced manufacturing, construction, health assisting and nursing. Whittier graduates gain industry certifications and experience through co-op job placements that ensure they are sought-after for high paying jobs upon graduation.
Attendees also toured the marine service technology pathway area, which has been supported by the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association and about three dozen industry groups. The adult evening education program, which trains unemployed or underemployed adults for entry-level jobs, has graduated four classes.
Whittier launched its day program last fall for the incoming first-year class. The marine industry faces an urgent need for technicians, and businesses reach out to Whittier for help.
“Our phone rings off the hook,” Superintendent Lynch said.
Attendees included U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, state Sen. Barry Finegold, state Sen. Pavel Payano, state Rep. Ryan Hamilton, state Rep. Kristin Kassner, state Rep. Adrianne Ramos, state Rep. Andy Vargas, Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon.
Whittier Tech is working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority in an effort to renovate and/or replace the Whittier Tech building. Whittier Tech’s building was constructed in 1973. During the past 50 years, Whittier has worked diligently to maintain and adapt the building to changing needs. However, the building is not best-equipped to support new technology and the needs of the 21st-century workforce, according to School Superintendent Maureen Lynch.
“The problem with a tour like this is that we look good,” Lynch told lawmakers. “Behind the walls is a different story.”
