SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, recently announced he has secured $13 million for 15 community improvement projects, including ones in Amesbury and Groveland, in fiscal 2024 appropriations subcommittee bills – clearing a key hurdle in the annual appropriations process.
Under guidelines issued by the House Appropriations Committee, each representative is allowed to request funding for a limited number of community projects in their districts. Projects are restricted to specific accounts with varying eligibility.
The projects selected by Moulton this year will improve infrastructure and climate resiliency, expand workforce development and veterans services, and invest in childcare and education.
“I am pleased to advance critical initiatives that will positively impact quality of life in cities and towns across my district. These projects have been developed by folks on the ground and they stand to directly address key challenges our communities are facing,” Moulton said. “While I’m happy to report that the projects I submitted have been passed by the subcommittees, the extreme partisanship in Washington threatens forward progress. I will fight hard to ensure that the appropriations bills can be passed by the full Congress in a timely manner so that our communities can receive these critical investments”.
The subcommittee bills must be passed by the full Appropriations Committee before heading to the floor for consideration by the entire House of Representatives. Once the funding has been approved by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by the president, federal agencies can then administer funding to respective project recipients.
Last year, Moulton secured $16.8 million in fiscal 2023 funding for 14 community funding projects across the Sixth District he represents.
Selected projects include:
The Town of Groveland has been allocated $960,000 to replace water mains on Washington Street, Wood Street and Balch Avenue. These water mains are undersized and are almost a century old. Once completed, these improvements will not only create another water line to the town’s nearest water tower but will also improve water quality and quantity. The project will also increase the supply of water to the south side of town.
The City of Amesbury has been allocated $960,000 to upgrade water mains serving both an affordable housing development and general residences. The city will replace a century-old water main along Main Street, from Rocky Hill Road to Merrimac Street/Main Street intersection. The project will ensure that residents have improved water quality, water flow, and fire protection.
Using $250,000 secured by Moulton, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — New England District will conduct a study that has been authorized under the Water Resources Development Act. Due to the history of industrialization in New England, there are a number of waterways and harbors that are contaminated with heavy metals and toxic substances.
Contaminated sediment cannot be deposited at offshore disposal sites. Confined Aquatic Disposal cells are increasingly becoming the selected option for the management of unacceptably contaminated sediments.
A study of regional CADs is necessary for the New England region in order to assess how many additional CADs are required to support future dredging projects.
