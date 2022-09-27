Congressman Seth Moulton will host a public town hall on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Newburyport City Hall.
“I’m looking forward to my next town hall in Newburyport this October and to discussing the issues my constituents care most about,” Moulton said. “The pandemic got in the way of our ability to host these in-person forums, but I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to convene again—and what better place to start than in Newburyport. Democracy is on the ballot, and it’s more important than ever to get engaged and bring your voice to the debate.”
Doors open 20 minutes in advance. City Hall is located at 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
