SALEM — A Peabody doctor will join Congressman Seth Moulton on Thursday for a Facebook Live conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Alain Chaoui is a past president of the Massachusetts Medical Society and president of Congenial Healthcare, a North Shore medical practice that serves 50,000 patients across five locations. At the start of the pandemic, Chaoui set up one of the first drive-thru testing sites in the state. He is also a member of Moulton's Coronavirus Advisory Team.
On Thursday at 4 p.m., Chaoui and Moulton will discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution, why people should get vaccinated, and how to stay healthy during the holiday season.
To watch, visit facebook.com/sethmoulton at the time of the event.
