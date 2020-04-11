AMESBURY — Chamber of Commerce members got an inside look at the federal government’s efforts to help small businesses during the coronavirus crisis courtesy of their congressman Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, joined Amesbury Chamber of Commerce executive director Phil DeCologero in speaking to chamber members through a video conference about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Congress’ response to the COVID-19 crisis in general.
“The real hard truth right now is that this isn’t going to end anytime soon,” Moulton said. “We can see the curve beginning to flatten. Social distancing is working. I know the president has started talking about opening things back up but the experts are all telling us that this is going to take awhile.”
Moulton also told chamber members he knows this is a tough time for everyone but he has been happy to see the amount of bipartisanship he is seeing on Capitol Hill.
“Congress gets the fact that you are the lifeblood of our economy and need help,” Moulton said.
He also said his 6th Massachusetts Congressional District has a unique character that he intends to preserve.
“This is not a district of super highways, strip malls and chain restaurants where Exit 37 has the same places as Exit 39 and no character whatsoever,” Moulton said. “This is America as it is supposed to be. It is a place of small towns and communities and small businesses that all of you run and manage and work at, every single day.”
He said any small business owner who is having trouble navigating the CARES Act should contact his office at www.moulton.house.gov.
Small Business Association deputy district director Peter Kontakos told the chamber members about the Paycheck Protection Program which he said offers forgivable loans to small businesses so they can continue to pay employees.
“The intent of this program is to allow small businesses to maintain their existing payrolls and to keep their existing staff to the best of their abilities,” Kontakos said. “Hopefully, once this situation passes, businesses will be able to be up and running and it will also allow the employees to be on the payroll and continue to receive their benefits.”
According to Kontakos, a Paycheck Protection Program loan will be forgivable if at least 75% of it is used for payroll. The rest of the funds can be used for utility and mortgage or rent payments. Applications must be made before June 30.
“If that all takes place, the loan essentially becomes forgivable and is a grant,” Kontakos said. “This is supervised by the federal government but the application happens at your local lending institution.”
The Small Business Association is also offering the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and applications will be taken until the end of the year.
“The purpose of this program is to provide working capital funds that are needed to help a business through a temporary loss of revenue,” Kontakos said. “The loan amount here can go up to $2 million, where as the (Paycheck Protection Program) is up to $10 million.”
Small business owners can apply for that loan program at www.sba.gov.
“It is a fairly streamlined application that you do there,” Kontakos said. “Part of that loan is up to $10,000 in an advance.”
Kontakos said that small business owners should apply for the Paycheck Protection Program first before looking into an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
