BOSTON — Rep. Seth Moulton is urging continued U.S. support for military and humanitarian efforts to Ukraine following a visit to the war-torn country.
Moulton, a Salem Democrat, was part of a bipartisan delegation of House lawmakers who traveled to Ukraine over the weekend in an unannounced trip to learn about military and humanitarian efforts underway in the region amid Russia's ongoing war against the Eastern European country.
"What we witnessed was nothing short of remarkable strength, resilience, and determination," Moulton said in a statement Monday. "While no one is under any illusion that this war will end soon, it is critical that we plan both for the needs of the moment and for the longer term."
He said that includes "continuing to send the right military and humanitarian aid — and quickly — to the frontlines."
"It also means thinking ahead about how to help Ukraine rebuild even stronger in the future," Moulton added.
The congressional delegation, which included other members of the House Armed Services Committee, first traveled to Poland, where they met with U.S. troops deployed to the region, and later to Ukraine, where they met with Ukrainian and U.S. government officials.
Other members of the state's congressional delegation have made unofficial visits to the region, including Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, and Stephen Lynch, D-South Boston, who visited Poland and other Eastern European countries in March as part of a bipartisan delegation.
The visit, which wasn't publicized until lawmakers returned, comes ahead of congressional consideration President Joe Biden's request for nearly $40 billion in new funding to support Ukraine as Russia has intensified its attacks on the country.
The proposal, which is expected to be taken up this week, was included in a stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government running into the new year.
On Sunday, Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Russia’s invasion and recent U.S. efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses amid Russian rocket attacks targeting the nation's energy infrastructure, according to the White House.
Zelensky said that the military and humanitarian aid from the U.S. has helped "not only to succeed on the battlefield" but also to "maintain the stability of our nation’s economy," according to a read out of the phone conversation released by the Biden administration.
European foreign ministers have agreed to increase a fund for arms deliveries to Ukraine by another $2.11 billion and consider further sanctions on Russia. The move comes as Russian forces hit eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles, drones and artillery.
Congress has committed about $66 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded it in February, providing the embattled country with high-tech weapons and other military assistance, humanitarian aid and economic support.
Roughly three-quarters of Ukraine funding approved by Congress has already been spent with more expected to be used before the end of the year, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Last week, Pentagon said another $275 million in security funding for Ukraine has been approved.
House Republicans have warned that they will seek to scale back military funding for Ukraine after taking control of chamber in the midterm elections.
During a live-streamed press briefing late Monday afternoon, Moulton and other lawmakers who went on the secret trip talked about the need to continue support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's brutal invasion, now in its 10th month.
"At the end of the day, the way for this war to end is for Ukraine to win," Moulton, a former Marine captain who served for tours of duty in Iraq, told reporters. "Putin must be defeated or he will go somewhere next. That's the view held by a majority of Congress, Democrats and Republicans."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
