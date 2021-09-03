NEWBURY – As intermittent rain fell on Plum Island Airport Wednesday afternoon, about 30 volunteers took turns lugging black rectangular sections of The Moving Wall across a field and then stood them upright. There they were met by other volunteers, tools in hand, who bolted them to other sections already in place. It was expected to take about three hours to assemble the half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which is in Washington, D.C.
The Moving Wall, which has been touring the country for nearly 30 years, will be at the Newbury airstrip until 6 a.m. on Sept. 7. Its two structures travel the country from April through November, spending about a week at each site.
“It’s pretty impressive,” said Bruce Munick of West Newbury moments after he and Plum Island resident Leo Stevens delivered one of the rectangles.
The wall was to be assembled in Amesbury on Wednesday and escorted to the airport by members of Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and The Patriot Riders motorcycle club early Thursday morning. But with heavy rain forecasted in the area Wednesday night into Thursday, Dennis Palazzo, the local Moving Wall organizer, decided to erect the wall a day early.
“I have to be aware of the safety of motorcyclists,” Palazzo said Wednesday afternoon.
A ceremonial escort, which begins in Amesbury, will instead take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“They should roll in for the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.,” Palazzo said.
Following the opening ceremony, which includes a wreath laying by Vietnam War veterans, a flyover by the Massachusetts State Police air wing is scheduled for 7 p.m., according to Palazzo.
“I’m pretty humbled. This was always a dream of mine to have it come to this community and experience what I experienced,” Palazzo said, referring to other times he has seen The Moving Wall and the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The wall will be accessible to the public around the clock precipitating the need for volunteers, 90 in all, working four six-hour shifts until Sept. 7.
The genesis for the replica wall came in 1982, when John Devitt attended the Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedication and vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington.
Devitt, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver and other Vietnam veterans built The Moving Wall. It went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas, in October 1984, according to The Moving Wall’s website.
The wall’s last visit to the area came in 2005 when it spent a weekend in Amesbury, Palazzo said.
Palazzo’s dream took about 10 years to become reality. His first hope was to set it up in Newburyport but when the city and he could not get together on a suitable location and time, he contacted Newbury officials. Once the location was agreed upon, it took about six weeks for Palazzo and his team of volunteers to organize the visit.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Palazzo said, regarding his team.
For more about The Moving Wall: http://www.themovingwall.org
