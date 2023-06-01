NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with Mozart’s magnificent fable Die Zauberflöte” – The Magic Flute. The Met’s new production stars tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, the prince on a quest for love and truth. Soprano Erin Morley is the brave princess Pamina, who helps him see the light. They’re joined by baritone Thomas Oliemans in his network broadcast debut as the birdcatcher Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the fierce Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as the high priest Sarastro.
Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Mozart’s glorious score, presented in an imaginative new staging by Simon McBurney. Die Zauberflöte will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
