NEWBURYPORT – The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera radio broadcast season continues Saturday on WJOP 96.3 FM with a holiday presentation of Mozart’s fable "The Magic Flute," a broadcast from 2010, abridged and sung in English.
This opera is the story of a brave prince and princess – aided by a not-so-brave bird catcher – who embark on a quest to attain wisdom and love. The performance stars Susanna Phillips as Pamina, Erika Miklósa as the vengeful Queen of the Night, Russell Thomas as Tamino, Nathan Gunn as the lovelorn Papageno, and Morris Robinson as the wise Sarastro.
Erik Nielsen led the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Mozart’s score. "The Magic Flute" will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met broadcasts.
