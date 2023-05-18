NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live matinee broadcasts continues Saturday with “Don Giovanni,” Mozart’s masterpiece of cutting humor, gripping drama, and sublime music.
The cast stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role of the predatory Don.
Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez and Ying Fang are Anna, Elvira and Zerlina, who all contend with the Don’s advances. Tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka is Giovanni’s downtrodden servant Leporello.
Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her company debut this season leading Mozart’s score in a new production by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove. “Don Giovanni” will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 also streams live on www.ncmhub.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.