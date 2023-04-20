NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday at 1 p.m. with “Idomeneo,” Mozart’s early opera seria, in a performance from last fall.
Tenor Michael Spyres starred in the title role of the King of Crete, who makes a fateful agreement with the gods.
Mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey was his son Idamante, singing opposite soprano Ying Fang as Ilia, the captive Trojan princess.
Soprano Federica Lombardi was the jealous Elettra. Maestro Manfred Honeck made his company debut leading the Met orchestra and chorus in this score that established the young Mozart as a formidable operatic force, according to a news release.
“Idomeneo” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
