AMESBURY — Christmas will be coming early to Amesbury’s Cider Hill Farm when Mrs. Claus comes to visit from the North Pole for a series of story times starting later this month.
The event will take place over two weekends, Nov. 26 and 27, as well as Dec. 3 and 4. There will be six 45-minute sessions a day, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 2:45 p.m., with a maximum of 35 children per session. Children will be spread out on carpets to help families feel safer during these uncertain times, according to Cider Hill Events Coordinator Valerie Rosenberg.
“Families enter into our new building that’s on the farm, which is exciting, and are greeted by Mrs. Claus for some traditional holiday stories. And then they get to take photos with Mrs. Claus and write letters to Santa while they wait for their photo to be taken,” Rosenberg said. “It comes with a cup of cocoa that’s made by all the farm elves, and some kettle corn that we make here on the farm.”
Rosenberg said that this event is all about making as little work as possible for the families attending.
“Story Time with Mrs. Claus is just a really sort of quintessential memory making experience,” Rosenberg said. “It’s a little more relaxing for families, just a little bit more enjoyable rather than going out to do a lot. It’s more about just being together and being able to enjoy something good for the whole family.”
Rosenberg said that they do their best to make sure that it is not just the kids having a good time during the event.
“It is for everybody, we try not to make anything overly one way or the other. We believe in being inclusive, so there is going to be other things for people, they can just use that craft table, not writing letters to Santa, but making a nice holiday card for somebody wishing somebody well or doing something nice for somebody,” Rosenberg said. “So that craft table will be a little bit more inclusive. And then just having story time, we’re trying to make sure they are not geared towards one or the other, but for everybody. And the idea is just spreading kindness and joy and happiness for the season.”
This event is one of the final parts of Cider Hill Farm’s season, according to Rosenberg.
“We just finished pumpkins and we are heading right into Christmas trees,” Rosenberg said. “So the piece of that is our Christmas tree season, we actually have an amazing amount of trees coming to us this year and it kind of is interesting because we’re kind of in close down mode at the farm where we’re getting ready to close on Dec. 11, which is a Sunday this year, and then we’ll reopen again in April.”
Tickets are needed for children only and can be purchased for $16 at https://www.ciderhill.com/farmevents.
