TOPSFIELD — The Mrs. Essex County Pageant will crown the 52nd Mrs. Essex County at this year’s Topsfield Fair.
Throughout the years, hundreds of women have entered the contest for the honor of representing the Essex Agricultural Society at local events and serving as an ambassador of the Topsfield Fair.
Not a beauty competition, the Mrs. Essex County Pageant invites contestants who must be married, currently living in Essex County with their spouse, and at least 18 years of age to enter. Each contestant will submit a prepared food item. This year's category is favorite Thanksgiving dessert. Contestants will be judged according to the following criteria: general appearance, personality, poise, and food score.
This year’s pageant will be held in Coolidge Hall on the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. Applications can be downloaded from the exhibitor’s handbook found a: topsfieldfair.org/about/exhibitor-handbook.
Entry deadline is Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. For more information, contact pageant chairpersons Carrie Crouch at 978-807-5976 or Kathy Marini at 508-932-2165.
