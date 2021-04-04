ANDOVER – Hundreds of thousands of herring will start making their way up the Merrimack River to their spawning grounds this month, an annual ritual that has become one of the success stories of the river’s revival.
To mark the annual herring run, the Merrimack River Watershed Council will host a free virtual event, “River Herring: Migration, Monitoring and Management,” on April 12 at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Jon Honea, a professor of ecology at Emerson College and an Andover conservation commissioner.
Honea will discuss the ecological and historic importance of river herring, dam removal, fish monitoring, and how people can get involved in local fish community science. There will be a question-and-answer portion afterward. The event is sponsored by ReVision Energy.
A theme of the talk will be the innovative work Andover has accomplished on the Shawsheen River, a tributary of the Merrimack River, according to a press release.
Andover has removed two dams on the Shawheen, opening up new spawning grounds that have been inaccessible to herring for more than a century. In response, herring have been gradually returning to the Shawsheen.
A fish counting station run by volunteers has been established on the Shawsheen River in Andover, and participants will learn how they can volunteer to assist with the count.
To register, go to www.merrimack.org or https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrcumgqDgtHtchGUhlqeylVFHBVSdcpd_7.
