AMESBURY — A multimedia production company recently celebrated its grand opening in the city.
Studios 15 was founded in June 2020 by Business Director Alexander Thompson and Creative Director Imari Bratcher. The two co-owners celebrated their grand opening Feb. 23 in their new space in Suite 214 at Trades Mill, 6 Chestnut St.
Thompson said they previously shared a studio in Malden with another production company but wanted a location in the Merrimack Valley where they both live.
“We were looking around and we went to Lawrence and a couple parts in Haverhill and just could not find a right fit,” Thompson said. “And plus, we were trying to find something that was accommodating for our business, like a mill kind of style.”
He said they eventually decided on Amesbury and have been shocked at how quickly they feel acclimated to the community.
“Amesbury is a very welcoming city,” Thompson said. “I felt we were more welcomed here than any town. It’s very much community based.”
Thompson noted that everyone he has met who could have been competition has instead offered to help or work together.
“Even though we are a multimedia film production company, there are other photographers and videographers in the building and they’re like, ‘We don’t want to come compete with you, we want to collaborate,’” Thompson said.
He said prior to coming to Amesbury, they mainly worked in the Boston area. Their portfolio included work with the Federation for Children with Special Needs, TGI Fridays, Planned Parenthood, the Merrimack Valley YMCA and the Never Walk Alone Foundation.
In a release sent to The Daily News, Thompson said Studio 15 is more than a two-man team.
“We have such talented individuals working with us and are excited to add more as our business expands,” he said.
Since moving to the Trade Mill Building, Studio 15 has already begun collaborating with local businesses. It recently completed a commercial for m cacao, a neighboring chocolatier that recently saw one of its products featured at the Grammys.
M cacao owner Michael Nichols praised Studio 15’s work.
“I had a quick turnaround project and these guys jumped on it and produced a great product,” Nichols said in the release. “Very agile, responsive, and professional. I look forward to working with them on more projects.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
