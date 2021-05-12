SALISBURY – It took two separate foot chases and several police officers from multiple departments to catch a New Hampshire man who fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 95 near Rabbit Road early Wednesday morning.
Brian Whitney, 28, of Elm Street, Northwood, N.H. was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he was arrested by Salisbury police around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
At his arraignment hours later in Newburyport District Court, Whitney was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. But because there were warrants for his arrest based on charges filed in Lawrence and Haverhill district courts in 2016, Whitney was ordered held so he could be transported to the other courts.
It was the previous warrants that prompted Whitney to take off from the state trooper who pulled him over around 2:20 a.m. on Interstate 95, according to Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis’ report.
Whitney hopped a fence that separated the highway from swampy land near Rabbit Road. After the trooper lost sight of Whitney, he called for assistance. Amesbury, Salisbury and State Police set up a perimeter around the area of Rabbit Road, Baker Road and Elm Street while a State Police K-9 team searched.
Whitney was able to slip beyond the perimeter and the search was called off about an hour later. But around 5 a.m. Davis spotted Whitney walking near 166 Elm St. and tried to stop him.
“Before I had stopped my vehicle, Whitney began to flee on foot. I put the cruiser in park and began a foot pursuit. I identified myself as a Salisbury police officer and ordered Whitney to stop. He continued fleeing,” Davis wrote in his report.
Davis called dispatch for help and saw Whitney run behind Chance to Run dog daycare before losing sight of him. Amesbury and Newburyport police officers were called in to set up a perimeter, while Salisbury’s K-9 team of Lt. Richard Dellaria and Herc began a search.
It was Davis who saw Whitney a short time later hiding between a large air conditioning unit and a building. Davis, with his Taser drawn, ordered him to show himself. Whitney complied and got down on his hands and knees. It took a few officers to handcuff Whitney as he disregarded orders to lie flat. Eventually, Whitney was handcuffed and brought to the station for booking.
En route to the station, Whitney admitted he took off from the State Police trooper because he knew he had warrants for his arrest, Davis wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
