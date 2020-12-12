AMESBURY —The city's largest employer entered the COVID-19 pandemic as unsure as everyone, but Munters Corporation is coming out of 2020 stronger and more sustainable.
Munters is a global air treatment manufacturing company with headquarters in Kista, Sweden, that also employs more than 400 people on its 16-acre Monroe Street campus.
The 65-year-old company builds industrial dehumidifiers which deliver dry air for the pharmaceutical and food industries and counts one of the two drug companies that have developed a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, as a client.
Nicole Zea is the Munters director of operations in Amesbury.
"We have really engaged with our pharma companies that we partner with and Pfizer is one of them," she said. "We have done a number of COVID relief units to the point that we have had to grow substantially in a short amount of time."
Zea said the company needed to invest over $100,000 to upgrade its Amesbury facility where 40 new employees have been brought on. But it was the work of the Munters' employee sustainability team that was making news during a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
Project manager Alison McDougall is a part of the sustainability team which drove a successful effort to purchase and install five dual port EV charging stations at its Amesbury facility which began charging cars on Friday.
"Our core values are to build for customer success and a healthier planet," McDougall said. "Someone brought up the idea of bringing an EV charging stations and (Zea) told us to go do what we had to do."
Thanks to a state electric vehicle incentive program and an incentive from National Grid, Munters spent roughly $18,000 to make a $110,000 investment in the EV charging stations.
"When we actually dug into the details we realized it was a no-brainer," Zea said. "It was the right timing for us to have the idea from our employees and then be able to execute on these grants that were coming through."
"It felt like we won the lottery," McDougall added.
The five charging stations can support 10 vehicles and have been spread out along the company's Amesbury campus.
"If our EV stations were used by employees, eight hours a day, five days a week, we would save 350 tons of CO2," McDougall said. "Some of our employees have a commute of roughly an hour each day and they really don't have the option to use an EV because they can't get to and from work on a single charge. Now that we have the charging stations at work, it gives them much more flexibility. So, this is something that can make the world better but it also helps our employees."
McDougall said the company is also in the process of building a garden on site to supply produce to the Pettengill House.
Munters believes in being a part of a sustainability culture, according to Zea.
"This is what our equipment does," Zea said. "We have been talking a lot about the perfect climate and we have to stand behind that by demonstrating that two our employees. The commitment we are making to their environmental footprint is pretty critical. It is pretty great."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
