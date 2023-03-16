AMESBURY — A proposed tax break for the city’s largest employer was approved by the City Council at its meeting Tuesday night.
The proposal, co-sponsored by Mayor Kassandra Gove and City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, allows Munters Corp. to take advantage of tax increment financing or TIF – which temporarily lowers a company’s tax bills as an economic incentive before slowly raising them.
Munters announced plans in November to expand operations in the city with a new facility at Maples Crossing. It has signed a letter of intent with Global Property Developers Corp. to locate the flagship building at 24 South Hunt Road along Interstate 495.
Maples Crossing, which is being developed as the area’s largest sports, business and entertainment destination, expanded its campus from 50 to 75 acres – allowing it to accommodate the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility.
Approximately one-third of Munters’ employees live in Amesbury, and this new facility would allow the business to increase its employees in the city from about 345 to roughly 415.
The City Council first heard the proposal, along with a plan to decertify the TIF for Global Property Developers, at its meeting Dec. 13. Ultimately, councilors voted to refer both issues to the Budget and Finance Subcommittee, with both matters then referred back with positive recommendations.
The administration sent a memo to the City Council prior to its meeting Jan. 24, seeking a continuance in one-month increments as the administration worked to “redline” both proposals. The continuance was granted.
The council voted to continue both public hearings until its regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 28 meeting, which was canceled due to a winter storm, pushing the issue to the meeting Tuesday night.
The public hearing drew strong responses from residents. Councilors heard more than 30 minutes of public comment, with each resident stepping to the podium to speak in favor of granting the tax break to help keep Munters in the city.
Planning Board Vice Chairperson David Frick was particularly passionate in his appeal to the council.
“We have competition going now to get Munters to develop here versus elsewhere,” he said. “We have a governor from another state (New Hampshire) involved trying to get them to come. All of you should be standing up and saying, ‘Please, what can we do to get you in here and get you to stay here?’”
Following public comment, councilors spoke with representatives for Munters and Global Property Developers for about 30 minutes to review specific details.
Prior to the council hearing a motion, Councilor Jonathan Hickok made his stance on the project clear.
“This is a great story. We can’t lose this,” Hickock said.
The council approved the proposal without opposition. Vice President Adrienne Lennon and Councilor Peter Frey were absent.
The decision to approve the tax break was met with a round of applause from the audience.
An amendment to the proposal was approved without opposition, changing the cap on tax breaks through the TIF from $5.4 million to $4.9 million.
One of the most pressing questions came from Councilor Scott Mandeville, who pushed the representatives to provide an update on when construction would begin.
He acknowledged that it was a difficult question to ask so early in the process with approvals still needed from the city.
Carl Pearson, vice president of Global Property Developers, could not provide a concrete answer but said, “May 2023 probably is our best guess.”
