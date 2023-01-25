AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove’s proposed tax break for the city’s largest employer was continued into February and an interim public works director was sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The proposal, co-sponsored by City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, would allow Munters Corp. to take advantage of tax increment financing or TIF – which temporarily lowers a company’s tax bills before slowly raising them as an economic incentive.
Munters announced in early November that it wants to expand operations in the city with a new facility at Maples Crossing. It has signed a letter of intent with Global Property Developers Corp. to locate its new flagship building at 24 South Hunt Road along Interstate 495.
Maples Crossing, which is being developed as the area’s largest sports, business and entertainment destination, expanded its campus plan from 50 to 75 acres – allowing it to accommodate the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility.
Approximately one-third of Munters’ employees live in Amesbury, and this new facility would allow the business to increase its employees in the city from about 345 to roughly 415.
The City Council first heard this proposal along with a proposal to decertify the existing TIF for Global Property Developers Inc. during their Dec. 13 meeting. Ultimately they voted to refer both issues to the Budget and Finance Subcommittee.
Councilor Jonathan Hicock told his colleagues that both matter were referred back with positive recommendations. Regarding the proposed Munters TIF, he said Budget and Finance had certain caveats it wished to add.
Council President Nicholas Wheeler then explained that they had received memo from the administration seeking a continuance in one month increments, as the administration worked to "redline" both proposals.
With more information needed, the Council voted unanimously to continue both public hearings until their regularly scheduled Feb. 28 meeting.
Following the departure of former Department of Public Works Director Rob Desmarais, who served for more than 20 years and stepped down from his position on Dec. 30, the Council unanimously voted to accept the appointment of Peter Manor as interim director. Manor formerly served as the director of watershed infrastructure for the city.
Councilors offered praise for Manor’s short tenure, citing feedback they had heard from citizens regarding how the most recent winter storms were handled.
Manor made it clear during his time at the podium that while he is dedicated to his new position, he does intend for it remain an interim position, saying that when he accepted the role he added “don’t stop looking for a director.”
