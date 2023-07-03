AMESBURY — The next step in moving the city’s largest employer to Maples Crossing could take place July 10 when the Planning Board potentially votes on the project.
Munters announced plans in November to expand operations in the city and signed a letter of intent with Global Property Developers Corp. to locate the flagship building at 24 South Hunt Road along Interstate 495.
Andrew Cook, Munters’ senior vice president of the Americas, expressed optimism about the possible vote.
“We’ve been working closely with the Planning Board and we’re looking forward to a favorable outcome from the July 10 meeting,” he said. “We’re very excited to be staying in Amesbury and to begin construction of our new, state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly home.”
Maples Crossing, which is being developed as the area’s largest sports, business and entertainment destination, expanded its campus from 50 to 75 acres – allowing it to accommodate the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility.
Munters, located at 79 Monroe St., is part of Swedish-based Munters Group, which specializes in the development and production of precision temperature and humidity control products and solutions for numerous industrial applications, including lithium-ion battery production and food processing.
Moving across the town into a bigger space would allow Munters to hire roughly 70 more workers, from 345 to 415. Of those now employed there, about one-third live in Amesbury, according to company officials.
After a three-month process, the City Council approved a tax break for the corporation in March, allowing Munters to take advantage of tax increment financing, or TIF – which temporarily lowers a company’s tax bills as an economic incentive before slowly raising them.
The vote was unanimous and met with a round of applause from the audience. The cap on tax breaks through the TIF was set at $4.9 million.
During those hearings, Planning Board Vice President David Frick was particularly passionate about the move.
“We have competition going now to get Munters to develop here versus elsewhere,” he said in March. “We have a governor from another state (New Hampshire) involved trying to get them to come. All of you should be standing up and saying, ‘Please, what can we do to get you in here and get you to stay here?’”
Last week, William Donohue, the city’s communications director, spoke about the city’s eagerness to see the project progress.
“Amesbury is excited to see Munters continue moving forward in the process to relocate their operations to South Hunt Road and stay here in our city,” he said. “The new location offers easy access from 495 and 95, will add jobs here in Amesbury, and provides opportunity to expand our commercial tax base.” Donohue said.
He noted that once the new facility opens, the current facility will be available for a new tenant.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
