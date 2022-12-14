AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove on Tuesday presented her proposal for a potential tax break for the city’s largest employer during the City Council meeting - a proposal that was unintentionally delayed hours.
The proposal, co-sponsored by City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, would allow Munters Corp. to take advantage of tax increment financing or TIF – which temporarily lowers a company’s tax bills before slowly raising them as an economic incentive.
Munters announced in early November that it wants to expand operations in the city with a new facility at Maples Crossing. It has signed a letter of intent with Global Property Developers Corp. to locate its new flagship building at 24 South Hunt Road along Interstate 495.
Maples Crossing, which is being developed as the area’s largest sports, business and entertainment destination, expanded its campus plan from 50 to 75 acres – allowing it to accommodate the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility.
Approximately one-third of Munters’ employees live in Amesbury, and this new facility would allow the business to increase its employees in the city from about 345 to roughly 415.
Prior to the first reading of the TIF, the council held a first reading of an order to decertify the existing TIF for Global Property Developers Inc. This led to a 45-minute back-and-forth debate as to which subcommittee the matter should be referred, with many councilors supporting the idea of sending it to the Budget and Finance Subcommittee, and Councilor Steve Stanganelli believing it should be sent to the Planning and Development Subcommittee. It was decided in a 6-2 vote that both matters would be referred to the Budget and Finance Subcommittee with a hearing set for the Jan. 24 City Council meeting. Councilors Michael Hogg and Stanganelli were in opposition.
Lost in the proceedings was a presentation from Gove, Director of Community and Economic Development Angela Cleveland, and the Senior Vice President of the Americas from Munters Andrew Cook, which came later into the meeting after the council was reminded the officials were waiting patiently.
Gove explained to the council the importance of the presentation.
“We appreciate the opportunity to present tonight. I know that you get into first readings and you just rip right through them, and I did ask the council leadership for the opportunity to discuss the TIF with you tonight, recognizing that it's the first TIF many of you have laid eyes on, that it may be a lot to think about,” Gove said. “You may have questions, not knowing what your referrals might look like and that we are headed into the holidays. So I wanted everyone to get the information in advance, have time to think about it, and come back with questions, call staff if you've got things you want to learn more about, and get everyone the information before you come into a public hearing and you're expected to vote that night.”
While presenting, Cleveland elaborated a bit on the TIF process.
“It involves coordination with the city, with the state, specifically the Massachusetts Office of Business Development. There are is a letter of intent and a pre-application required through the state, and it also helps us to do our work on our end,” Cleveland said. “As far as coordinating with the assessor, with the CFO (chief financial officer) and with the Economic Incentives Committee, which is the official board that this is referred to, and I did not hear you refer that to them unfortunately tonight, the TIF usually gets referred to the Economic Incentives Committee. So we are planning to review that next week. The chamber is also on that process. And then finally, the City Council and the Economic Assistance Coordinating Council is part of the final approval.”
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero told The Daily News that it was exciting to see a big corporation fighting to stay in the city and shared his desire to see this order pass.
“If they expand here in Amesbury, they'll be adding to our tax base. Even with these incentives, they will be adding dozens and dozens of new employees, where it looks like the salaries range from $55,000 into six figures. Those are jobs that are going to be able to support families locally. Those are people who will be shopping at our local coffee shops and our local gift shops and running their errands around here and sponsoring soccer teams, etcetera. Those are really awesome opportunities," DeCologero said. "I'm looking at this from an economic development perspective, but also from a community development. I see this as a win-win-win. It's a win for Munters, it's a win for the Amesbury community, it's a win for municipal governance. So I really hope that our City Council embraces this truly very rare opportunity that they have to address all of these things that are goals that every municipality has.”
