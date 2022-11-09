AMESBURY — Munters Corporation, the city’s largest employer, announced Tuesday it will expand its operations in the city with a new facility at Maples Crossing.
Munters has signed a letter of intent with Global Property Developers Corp. to locate its new flagship facility at the Maples Crossing campus at 24 South Hunt Road.
Maples Crossing, now under development as the area’s largest sports, business and entertainment destination, has expanded its campus plan from 50 to 75 acres, which will allow it to accommodate the proposed 400,000-square-foot facility.
Approximately one-third of Munters’ employees live in Amesbury, and this new facility would allow the business to increase its employees in the city from about 345 to roughly 415.
In a press release sent to The Daily News, Munters executive Andrew Cook said he is glad to see the company’s relationship with Amesbury grow.
“Munters has been part of the Amesbury community for 60 years. Our business has flourished here and we continue to grow,” the senior vice president said.
“We’re the largest employer in the community, and many of our employees live in Amesbury or the surrounding area, so being able to bring the entire workforce to our new site, plus expand it, is absolutely fantastic,” he added. “We’re looking forward to continuing our solid relationships with the city and Global Property Developers.”
Munters, located at 79 Monroe St., is part of Swedish-based Munters Group, which specializes in the development and production of precision temperature and humidity control products and solutions for numerous industrial applications, including lithium-ion battery production and food processing.
Munters Regional Marketing Manager Americas Chip Bresette said in an interview that they have a rough idea of when the facility will open.
“I’m not sure the specifics of groundbreaking and so forth, but we plan to be in there and fully operational, let’s say toward the end of 2024,” Bresette said.
Maples Crossing was one of three sites considered for the new facility, with the other two located in New Hampshire, according to Bresette.
“The dialogue with developers, the city, et cetera, all came together in a good way, so we were able to expand right there in Amesbury,” Bresette said.
Officials from Global Property Developers said in a statement they are excited to partner with Munters and that they would immediately begin working with the city and state to expedite the approval process and begin development of the new facility.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove also shared her excitement about the news.
“We are delighted to learn that Munters has chosen Amesbury for its expansion. They have been a great partner and our largest employer for many years,” Gove said in a press release. “The agreement between Maples Crossing and Munters ensures that the time and work the city and state have invested in South Hunt Road will help make the development of this mixed-use location a success. We look forward to seeing the plans Maples Crossing and its investors present.”
Gove said she is happy with the work Maples Crossing has done since coming to Amesbury.
“The city is pleased to see Maples Crossing continue its commitment to develop the South Hunt Road location and bring a hub of sports, entertainment and business to the city,” Gove said. “The newly opened North Shore YMCA Early Learning Center has been a wonderful addition to our community, and we look forward to the turf field with its air support structure ‘bubble’ and the ice rinks development.”
